Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A few isolated showers developed across East Texas this afternoon. Any rain will quickly die out this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Another slight chance for a few isolated afternoon showers will pop up tomorrow and Wednesday but don’t expect much. A few lucky places will get a brief shower, but most of East Texas will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s through midweek. By the end of the week, slight chances for rain are gone and temperatures are climbing into the mid 90s. This will last into the weekend and then slight chances for rain will return to the forecast for Sunday and Monday of next week.