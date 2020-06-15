Carthage, Gilmer land spots on 4A DII preseason poll

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The 4A DII preseason football rankings are loaded at the top with both 4A state champions from 2019 taking the top 2 spots.
The Carthage Bulldogs come in this season as the No.1 team in 4A DII. The Bulldogs went undefeated in 2019 and win state at the DI level but a drop in enrollment saw the bulldogs head to 4A DII for the latest alignment cycle. Carthage is looking for their 8th state title in the past 13 years,
Right behind Carthage is Pleasant Grove. The Hawks, sitting right outside of the Red Zone coverage area have been dominating the DII level but will have their hands full with a possible state matchup against Carthage, a team they lost to in a non-district game in 2019.
The Gilmer Buckeyes are also in the top 10. Gilmer will start the season off at the No.5 spot. New head coach Alan Metzel takes over for Matt Turner, who retired after five years as head coach at the program. Last year, Gilmer lost to Pleasant Grove in the Regional final.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football will once again provide the official AP rankings for Texas high school football. For more information on how to subscribe and get your copy of the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine early, click here. Use the code FEEDTEXAS and DCTF will donate $5 to the food bank in your area.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.