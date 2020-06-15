Apple Springs man charged with murder in connection with woman’s shooting death

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Apple Springs man has now been charged with murder in connection with the June 7 shooting death of a Groveton woman, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
TCSO deputies served a first-degree murder warrant on SE Tullos II, 35, at the Trinity County Jail. He had already been arrested on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.
The shooting incident occurred on June 7. Tullos’ murder charge stems from the shooting death of Amber Pillows.
Wallace said that Tullos pulled an elderly woman out of her car and then stole the vehicle. Tullos allegedly stole two cars and wreck both within a few miles of the scene where he shot Pillows.
In a previous East Texas news story, Wallace said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing potential witnesses.
