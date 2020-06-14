WEBXTRA: Tyler VFW post hosts flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of Flag Day VFW Post 1799 in Tyler hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday.
Cub and Boy Scouts helped honorably burn old American flags.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert attended the event. Also in attendance were the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, many veterans and their family members, Tyler police officers, Whitehouse police officers, Whitehouse firefighters, and Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Whitehouse firefighters brought their ladder truck and a giant American flag.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux attended the even, and we’ll have more on this later tonight.
