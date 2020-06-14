2 people injured in plane crash near Livingston Municipal Airport

POLK COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - Two Louisiana residents suffered injuries after a plane they were traveling in crashed near the Livingston Municipal Airport on Saturday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a plane crash.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Tony Presley, 54, of Deridder, Louisiana, was flying a 1970 Beechcraft BE24 airplane from Houston to Deridder when the plane reportedly experienced mechanical issues. He tried to land the plane at the Livingston Municipal Airport, but the single-engine Beechcraft crashed just east of the runway.
Tony Molinaro, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said that the plane departed from Fulshear, Texas. He added that during the flight, the pilot reported engine trouble and planned to divert to the Livingston Municipal Airport.
A medical helicopter transported Tony Presley to Hermann Hospital in Conroe for treatment of his injuries. Robin Presley, his 57-year-old passenger, was taken to CHI S. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin with unknown injuries.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, and those agencies will be conducting the investigation into the crash.
