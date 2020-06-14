NET Health: Uptick in new COVID-19 cases coming from unexpected places

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A recent uptick of new COVID-19 cases isn't just from hot spots for the illness like meatpacking plants, jails, and nursing homes, according to NET Health.
Contract tracing activities by the Northeast Texas Public Health District have identified new cases that are related to things associated with normal daily life like parties, fitness sessions, retail outlets, and funerals, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
“I can’t necessarily say I’m surprised,” George Roberts, NET Health’s CEO said in the Facebook post. “Public Health knows that the virus is still out there, but because things are opening up, there’s the misconception that maybe the coronavirus has gone away.”
The Facebook post said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was recently interviewed by CNN, referenced a COVID-19 study performed by a team of five researchers from the Texas A&M University, the University of Texas, the University of California at San Diego, and the California Institute of Technology.
The study concluded that social distancing by itself is insufficient regarding controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus and that wear face masks while in public corresponded to the most effective way to prevent spreads of the coronavirus.
“The inexpensive practice of wearing face masks, combined with social distancing, quarantine of sick individuals, and contact tracing, are the most successful tactics to stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.