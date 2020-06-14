Lindale churches hold ‘Unity March’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday evening, members of 10 different churches in Lindale gathered together for a ‘Unity March’.
Churches of different denominations and races gathered for the march.
Many of the members gathered wore shirts that read “Unity” and many held signs with messages, names, and symbols for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Those of us in the white church, we have been silent way too long, that we have given up our voice and in the vacuum of us giving up our voice, the enemy has taken up a voice," said one of the pastors delivering a message to the crowd. "The enemy is spreading discord and destruction, trying to steal, kill, and destroy. I just want to say, tonight, this is not the end of something, this is the beginning of something.”
The march began at the Lindale fire station and ended at the Texas Music City stage, where pastors from the different churches took turns addressing the crowd.
