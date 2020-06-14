Hundreds without power in Tyler after vehicle crashes into power pole

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of Oncor customers in Tyler are without power this morning after a vehicle struck a power pole overnight.
Officers responded to the wreck around 12:58 a.m. Sunday morning at the 4300 block of Old Omen Road in Tyler.
Officers on scene said that a driver crashed into the power pole, causing several lines to be knocked down. The driver, a man, fled on foot. There was no other description provided for the suspect. There are no injuries reported at this time.
According to Oncor, around 960 customers in the area are without electricity as of 3 a.m.
Utility crews are on the scene of the outage, however there is no estimated time when the power will be restored.
Police closed part of the road due to power lines.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
