Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Search results in 1 felony arrest, seizure of 266 grams meth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested a 35-year-old man Friday evening after a search of his home turned up 266 grams of suspected meth and syringes.
Zachary Curtis Skierski, of Gun Barrel City, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on a felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams charge. His bond amount has been set at $5,000.
According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCSO narcotics investigators and deputies executed a search warrant on a home in the 300 block of Box Road in Gun Barrel City at about 5 p.m. on Friday.
During the search, the law enforcement officers found 266 grams of methamphetamine and syringes used to inject the drug throughout the residence, the Facebook post stated.
Skierski was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
