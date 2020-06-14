Diboll murder suspect allegedly shot dad twice while victim sitting in recliner

Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting incident occurred around midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning. He said ACSO investigators have determined that Cody Cosby, who lives with his parents at at a home on FM 1818, was watching television in the living room with his James Cosby, his 77-year-old father, when the son got up and returned to the room with a gun.