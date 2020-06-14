Diboll murder suspect allegedly shot dad twice while victim sitting in recliner

ANGELINAS COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll police officers arrested a 44-year-old man on a murder charge Sunday morning in connection to allegations that he shot his dad twice while the other man was sitting in a recliner and watching TV.
Cody Bryson Cosby, of Diboll, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting incident occurred around midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning. He said ACSO investigators have determined that Cody Cosby, who lives with his parents at at a home on FM 1818, was watching television in the living room with his James Cosby, his 77-year-old father, when the son got up and returned to the room with a gun.
Cody Cosby allegedly shot his father twice as the other man was sitting in a recliner. His mother was also in the house when the shooting occurred. She was unhurt in the incident, and she ran next door to get help, Lenderman said.
Cody Cosby then fled the scene in his vehicle. Then around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Diboll police officers located his vehicle and made a traffic stop on it. Cody Cosby was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
Lenderman said at this time there is no indication of what Cody Cosby’s motive might have been.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.