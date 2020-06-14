Amber Alert for 16-year-old Northeast Texas teen has been canceled

Royse City, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: An Amber Alert issued for a missing teen from Northeast Texas Sunday morning has been canceled, according to Royse City Police.
Police confirmed that the juvenile was found unharmed in Somerville, TX. She is now in the custody of her father according to Royse City Police Department’s Facebook page.
Further details have not been released.
An Amber Alert has been issued this morning for a missing teen from Northeast Texas believed to be in danger.
Authorities in Rockwall County are searching for 16-year-old Kylee Ann White in connection to her abduction.
According to officials, White was last seen at 500 block of Love Lane in Royse City, which is northeast of Dallas, around 7 a.m. on Saturday June 13th.
White is described as 5 feet, eight inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes and pink braces.
Authorities believe White is in grave danger or immediate danger.
At this time the suspect in connection to her disappearance is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 204-7001.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.