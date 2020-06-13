WEBXTRA: Local business finds way to keep people active, bolster economy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many running/walking events have been canceled or postponed this year, due to COVID-19, a local business found a way to keep people active and keep the local economy moving. KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux has the details.
It’s called the Community CoRUNa series.
“Instead of medals and T-shirts, each race will have swag we have purchased from local businesses,” the Facebook page for the series states. “We’ll have a different swag theme each month based on businesses we’ve been able to connect with.”
The goal is that the money people pay to participate in the series will pour back into the community and help small business owners.
“Here’s how it works: Log 30 miles on the streets, in your 'hood, on your own time by the end of each month,” the Facebook page states." Then submit your mileage log electronically and we mail your swag directly to you!"
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/525812698134228/.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.