Tyler business finds way to keep people active, bolster economy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Since most in-person running and walking events have been cancelled or postponed this year, a Tyler-based business has found a unique way to keep people moving and support local businesses.
“What if we do something virtual, but it’s different than a traditional race?” said Meredith Bryans, the general manager of itri365. “So, instead of T-shirts and medals like we buy for all our other races, we buy things from our local community.”
That was how the Community Co-run-a Series started.
“It started in April, so each month you can accumulate 30 miles or more, either walking, running, or on the elliptical,” Bryans said. “We even had someone do their 30 miles on a kayak, on the lake. However you want to accumulate the 30 miles, is great, then at the end, you send in evidence that you completed your 30 miles and we mail you a box of swag or items we purchased from local businesses.”
Each month has a theme. May's was sweet treats.
“We did a Sister 2 Sister cookie, a lollipop from Lindale Candy Company, and popcorn from Popcorn Junction,” Bryans said.
She said they’ve received a lot of good feedback from local participants, local businesses, and even people nationwide.
“We’re now getting inquiries from across the country like, 'Hey, I love what you’re doing. I know I’m not local, but can I still run this event?;” Bryans said. “So, it’s basically open at this point, to anyone. We’re shipping swag to Florida to New York City to Wisconsin, all these other states.”
Bryans said the event is for everyone.
“It’s designed to be for everybody; it’s designed to be something you can do with your kids. It’s designed to be something you can do with your family. It’s not a competitive piece,” said Bryans. “It’s more about doing something with your community to stay active, but also knowing your dollars are going towards keeping somebody’s doors open.”
Those participating said there’s no pressure.
“You can walk in your neighborhood, you can walk with your family, get them active with you; I know my son went with me and we walked our dogs,” said Emily Kendall, a participant from Overton. “It’s not that I am competing in a heat with many other people for first place, by any means, it just gets you outside and active, and I greatly appreciate that.”
Kendall said it was a good way to get moving during quarantine due to COVID-19.
“It’s great to always move and keep our muscles going, so we don’t get the quarantine 15, which I was on my way to getting,” said Kendall. “It was a great opportunity for me to work in the opposite direction of gaining the quarantine 15.”
Bryans said the series had 130 participants in April and 170 in May. She said each of those events put over $2,000 back into the community.
The series runs through August and registration each month is $30.
For more information, or to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/525812698134228/.
“Instead of medals and T-shirts, each race will have swag we have purchased from local businesses,” the Facebook page for the series states. “We’ll have a different swag theme each month based on businesses we’ve been able to connect with.”
The goal is that the money people pay to participate in the series will pour back into the community and help small business owners.
“Here’s how it works: Log 30 miles on the streets, in your 'hood, on your own time by the end of each month,” the Facebook page states." Then submit your mileage log electronically and we mail your swag directly to you!"
