Tyler business finds way to keep people active, bolster economy

“It started in April, so each month you can accumulate 30 miles or more, either walking, running, or on the elliptical,” Bryans said. “We even had someone do their 30 miles on a kayak, on the lake. However you want to accumulate the 30 miles, is great, then at the end, you send in evidence that you completed your 30 miles and we mail you a box of swag or items we purchased from local businesses.”