Search of Kilgore ‘trap house’ results in 3 felony arrests, seizure of drugs, cash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A search of a drug “trap house” in Kilgore resulted in three felony arrests and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, including THC-laced candies, and cash last week.
Brodrick O’Neal Thomas, 30, Patrick Fitzgerald Toliver, 28, and Jeremy James Townlin, 28, all of Kilgore, were all arrested at the scene and taken to the Gregg County Jail.
Thomas was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 400 grams, and possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds. His collective bond amount was set at $550,000.
Toliver was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds., and a blue warrant. Collectively, his bond was set at $500,000.
Townlin was charged with wo counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a blue warrant, and three failure to appear charges from Nacogdoches County. His collective bond amount was set at $550,000.
According to a post that was published on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday morning, KPD investigators received a tip that drugs were located at a “trap house,” or a location where drugs are stored, just outside of town. KPD officers, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Longview PD officers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Texas Anti-Gang Task Force members executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Parkwood Street on June 9.
“During a search of the premise, Investigators found a large amount of drugs and money,” the Facebook post stated. “A treasure trove of other evidence linking this organized group to their operations was also found.”
The house allegedly had “drug traps” built into its floor for hiding narcotics, the Facebook post stated.
“The THC-infused (psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) candies are often marketed to our youth,” the Facebook post stated.
The drugs seized as evidence include:
Cocaine products (powder and crack) - approx. 88.277g and 45.485g2
Hydrocodone - 21.5 tablets
Two bottles of Promethazine syrup (Street name is lean)
Marijuana - approx. 66 lbs.
(Items 5 through 8 are candies infused with THC.)
Nerds Ropes - approx. 311 ounces
Grape Stone Patch Gummies - approx. 955 grams
Cherry Stone Patch Gummies - approx. 778 grams
Bodega candy - approx. 833 grams
“Again, we would like to thank those who continue to provide us with valuable tips about criminal activity,” the Facebook post stated. “Together, we will be a success.”
The Facebook post also thanked Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson and his office for their assistance. Watson said in the post that he wants all criminals to know that those with prior criminal records will have their charges enhanced.
