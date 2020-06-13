Search of Kilgore ‘trap house’ results in 3 felony arrests, seizure of drugs, cash

According to a post that was published on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday morning, KPD investigators received a tip that drugs were located at a “trap house,” or a location where drugs are stored, just outside of town. KPD officers, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Longview PD officers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Texas Anti-Gang Task Force members executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Parkwood Street on June 9.