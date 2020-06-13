Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely warm and sunny day temperatures will slowly cool throughout the evening, likely dipping into the lower 80s by 9 PM. Clear skies to persist overnight and our dry and mostly sunny trend continues into Sunday. We start off in the middle to upper 60s tomorrow morning with easterly winds topping off around 8-12 miles per hour by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm again Sunday as we warm into the lower 90s for highs. Skies remain dry and temperatures slowly warm into the middle 90s by the mid part of the next work week with no likely rain chances in sight. Southerly winds WILL return on Monday and will allow humidity values to slowly climb over the next several days. While afternoon highs will top off in the middle 90s, heat index values will likely make it feel close to 100 degrees by Wednesday. Looks like summer has decided to move into East Texas a little early!