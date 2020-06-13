Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our dry and mostly sunny trend continues into our weekend. We start off in the middle 60s this Saturday morning with a calm and variable wind that will shift more from the east by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warm again today as we warm into the lower 90s for highs. Clear skies persist into Sunday with ample sunshine and another warm round of warm afternoon temperatures. Skies remain dry and temperatures slowly warm into the middle 90s by the mid part of the next work week with no likely rain chances in sight. Looks like summer has decided to move into East Texas a little early!