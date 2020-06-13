2 people die in 2-vehicle head-on collision on US 271 in Titus County

The preliminary crash report shows that Rosaellen Johnson, 82, of Dallas, was driving a 29013 GMC Sierra pickup south on U.S. 271. At the same time, Augustina Higuera, 33, of Paris, was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain north on U.S. 271. For an unknown reason, the Sierra crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Terrain.