Nacogdoches police: Suspect pistol-whipped 2 people, causing visible injuries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a man late Saturday night in connection to allegations that he pistol-whipped two people at a residence in the 2100 block of Marty Street.
Dakenyon Dwayne Davis, 20, of Nacogdoches, was the only one on the Nacogdoches County Jail docket for Saturday who had charges matching the ones listed in the Nacogdoches PD media report.
Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest or detention, Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and a warrant out of San Augustine County. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, responded to a disturbance that occurred at a residence in the 2100 block of Marty Street at about 7:53 p.m. on Friday. Once they got to the scene, they found the suspect leaving the scene on foot, and a woman told the officers that the suspect had hit her in the head with a gun.
When the officers attempted to contact the suspect, he allegedly ran off on foot. He was caught a short time later, and the officers found a stolen gun on his person, the media report stated. They also allegedly found that he had marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.
The NPD officers later learned that the man had hit two people with the gun, causing visible injuries, the media report stated.
After further investigation, the Nacogdoches PD officers learned that the suspect was a convicted felon and that he had an outstanding warrant from San Augustine County.
