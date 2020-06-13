Kilgore native graduates from West Point, earns Distinguished Cadet Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore native was among the more than 1,100 cadets who graduated from West Point today. President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech at the ceremony.
The ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube, and the cadets in their crisp gray and white dress uniforms maintained strict social distancing as they waited for their names to be called.
According to the convocation program, Cynthia Noelle Garrett was among the cadets at the U.S. Military Academy who earned the Distinguished Cadet Award for finishing her college career with a GPA of 3.67 or higher.
Garrett saluted when her name was called at the 2:13:15 mark in the video. She is the cadet on the right.
Garrett and the other members of West Point’s graduating Class of 2020 are now newly minted second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
Garrett, a 2016 graduate of Kilgore High School, was the valedictorian of her class. She is the daughter of former KHS teacher Beth Garrett and husband Joe.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.