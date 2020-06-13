East Texas high school baseball summer league starts up Monday

By Caleb Beames | June 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 11:12 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball League is giving high school students the opportunity to play with their teammates despite losing their UIL season to COVID-19.

The league added a high school division and games are set to start on June 16. Ten teams from Nacogdoches, Angelina, Shelby and Panola Counties will participate. The games will be under high school regulations. Games will take place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 7 pm.

Here is the full schedule:

Tuesday, June 16

Woden at Douglass

Central Heights at Garrison

Cushing at Center

Martinsville at Gary

Nacogdoches at Lufkin

Thursday, June 18

Center at Martinsville

Nacogdoches at Lufkin

Douglass at Garrison

Woden at Cushing

Central Heights at Gary

Tuesday, June 23

Central Heights at Gary

Woden at Martinsville

Center at Douglass

Lufkin at Garrison

Nacogdoches at Cushing

Thursday, June 25

Nacogdoches at Martinsville

Douglass at Lufkin

Woden at Gary

Central Heights at Center

Garrison at Cushing

Tuesday, June 30

Martinsville at Garrison

Central Heights at Gary

Nacogdoches at Center

Cushing at Douglass

Woden at Lufkin

Thursday, July 2

Woden at Garrison

Gary at Douglass

Central Heights at Martinsville

Nacogdoches at Cushing

Center at Lufkin

Tuesday, July 7

Douglass at Martinsville

Center at Garrison

Nacogdoches at Gary

Central Heights at Lufkin

Woden at Cushing

Thursday, July 9

Garrison at Lufkin

Woden at Center

Nacogdoches at Douglass

Central Heights at Gary

Martinsville at Cushing

Tuesday, July 14

Nacogdoches at Garrison

Central Heights at Cushing

Gary at Martinsville

Woden at Lufkin

Douglass at Center

Thursday, July 16

Lufkin at Martinsville

Woden at Center

Garrison at Gary

Central Heights at Douglass

Nacogdoches at Cushing

