Vehicle crashes into Tyler apartment building early Friday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Tyler early Friday morning.
According to authorities, around 4:45 a.m., a vehicle ran through a fence and struck the offices of the Hollyview Apartment complex in the 7000 block of Waljim Street.
Paramedics were called to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Details are limited at this time. Check back to KLTV.com for more information as it becomes available.
