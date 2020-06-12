US Steel idles East Texas plants; up to 600 affected

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - US Steel is shutting down two East Texas plants, putting hundreds out of work.
Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for the company, said US Steel announced in early May that Lone Star Tubular Operations will indefinitely idle operations of the #1 and #2 Weld Mills and associated heat-treat and finishing operations in Lone Star. An initial announcement on the plants was made in late March, due to “challenging market conditions and high import levels” which will impact approximately 600 employees.
Cox also said the Hughes Springs location of Wheeling Machine Products will also be idled. Cox said the exact number of impacted employees was not yet known.
