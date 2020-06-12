SFA football agrees to deal with Troy for 2023 opener

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjack football team is set to tie it up against a former Southland foe to start the 2023 football season.
The game was announced Friday morning by the Troy University athletics department. The game will take place in Troy, Alabama on Sept.2, 2023.
The Trojans and Lumberjacks have a little bit of history with each other having split the previous six meetings when Troy was playing at the FCS level. Troy defeated SFA in the opening round of the 1993 FCS Playoffs before the schools spent five years at Southland Conference rivals from 1996-2000 according to the Troy athletic site.
