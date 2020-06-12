Search for missing Panola County woman to resume Saturday

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its search for an elderly woman missing since Monday. Authorities will resume searching for Bettie Smith, 72, on Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office tells us at least 10 agencies have been searching for Smith. K-9 teams have been used as well as a DPS helicopter and drones.
Smith’s husband, Jackie Smith, said she suffers from dementia and wandered away from her home on County Road 158 on June 8.
She was last seen wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes and possibly a pastel colored shirt. Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
The sheriff’s office is also asking residents to check their unlocked vehicles and buildings on their property because it has been “reported that Mrs. Smith has sometimes hidden when she has walked away from her home.”
