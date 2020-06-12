Palestine police: 2 arrested after woman robbed at gunpoint

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police arrested two suspects after an armed robbery Thursday morning.
Thursday at 8:19 a.m. Palestine police responded to an armed robbery at the 2700 blk. of N. Jackson St. The victim reported the suspects pointed a handgun at her, took several firearms from her home, and fled, according to police.
Near the scene, officers saw two men pushing an ATV behind a white Chevrolet Impala. The two men fled into the nearby wooded area.
The driver of the Impala Que Green, 17, of Palestine had a revolver lying in the front passenger seat, according to police. Officers then located several firearms in the backseat. The firearms were identified as the same ones taken during the robbery. The ATV was also stolen from the residence, according to police.
Detectives were able to identify the other two suspects as Eddie Barnes, 18, of Palestine and Braidan Lambright, 18, of Palestine. Lambright was also identified as the step-son of the victim.
Green and Barnes were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The third suspect, Braidan Lambright, has not been arrested.
Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Braidan Lambright is urged to contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at (903)729-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.