LEDCO moving offices into former Longview high school

LEDCO Board of Directors approved at the January 24, 2020 board meeting that LEDCO enter into a land swap contract with LISD to exchange lots 4-7 of the North Business Park for LISD’s property located at 400 N. Second St. as an equal trade. The 400 N. Second St. site is the historical former Longview High School location. This site will become LEDCO’s new office. In exchange, LISD obtained four lots totaling approximately 7.08 acres in the Longview North Business Park near the Judson campus. LISD’s plans for that acreage are still being considered by district leadership.