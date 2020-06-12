LEDCO moving offices into former Longview high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From the Longview Economic Development Corp (LEDCO):
The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) and Longview ISD (LISD) closed on the approved land swap on Friday, June 5, 2020.
LEDCO Board of Directors approved at the January 24, 2020 board meeting that LEDCO enter into a land swap contract with LISD to exchange lots 4-7 of the North Business Park for LISD’s property located at 400 N. Second St. as an equal trade. The 400 N. Second St. site is the historical former Longview High School location. This site will become LEDCO’s new office. In exchange, LISD obtained four lots totaling approximately 7.08 acres in the Longview North Business Park near the Judson campus. LISD’s plans for that acreage are still being considered by district leadership.
“I want to thank Dr. Wilcox and his team for the cooperation and willingness to complete this mutually beneficial transaction. This conveyance will provide an opportunity for LEDCO to make a significant capital investment in Downtown Longview and set the stage for site selectors and companies seeking to locate in Longview. Additionally, LISD will now have ample space within proximity to our North Business Park for future training and educational expansion." Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO President/CEO
“Our district leadership and forward thinking Board of Trustees are always looking for collaborative opportunities with our many civic and corporate partners. We were glad to work with Wayne Mansfield and his excellent team at LEDCO - as well as Mayor Andy Mack and city of Longview staff - in this mutually-beneficial exchange of property that will help encourage economic development for the entire Longview community.” Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent of Schools
“I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of LEDCO and Longview ISD on this deal. I believe this provides another step forward in the redevelopment of downtown and also provides Longview ISD with potential opportunities in the future as well.” Mayor Andy Mack
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.