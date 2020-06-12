Kilgore Mercantile & Music to host acoustic jam Sunday

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music is hosting its bluegrass acoustic jam for the first time since COVID-19 has stopped them from hosting this monthly event.
During the past few weeks, the owners have had to adapt and this upcoming event will be different than times past.
Co-owner of the Kilgore Mercantile and Music shop, Fred Gebhardt says, he had to adjust by closing his music department and create a new system for his ice cream parlor.
"They were able to come in and place their order and we just learned how to carhop. And let people eat in their cars, get it to go, or sit in our outside umbrella area so they could eat.”
Face masks and social distancing are encouraged and the event will take place on the inside and outside of the building.
Gebhardt says COVID-19 not only affected his business but local talent as well
“The music industry has been hurt, really bad. A lot of local musicians have been out of work. Some of my friends, that’s how they make their living and they’ve really struggled. I expect even some of them to be down here and it’s a great chance to make music again."
Despite the pandemic presenting new challenges, for the first time since the outbreak, Fred is starting back up his monthly bluegrass acoustic jam
“It started out small in this very room where we’re at. We would have 15 or so pickers in here, a jam, an acoustic bluegrass jam is where each person leads a song and everybody joins in…”
Sunday’s event will allow visitors to social distance inside and outside.
“So, there will be things done differently this time probably, in this room those that need to be in the air conditioning will be able to meet in here and then we’re going to move the whole thing to the park, just like other things that happen with COVID learning how to car hop. We may find that the park is a great place."
