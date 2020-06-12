Human remains found inside Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Len Ames with Marshall Police Department confirms that a deceased person was discovered in a home on Martin Luther King Blvd.
Ames said that on Thursday, June 11 at about 9 a.m., the City of Marshall Police Department was notified that human remains had been discovered inside a home located in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
MPD patrol officers responded to the location and entered the residence and discovered the skeletal remains of a human body inside. There was no immediate evidence of foul play and the remains were sent for an autopsy.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available.
