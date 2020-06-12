Frozen margarita mousse by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love the lime-drenched flavor of a real margarita, you’ll enjoy this dessert! There’s no tequila involved, but there is definitely the cold lime zing you’re looking for.
Frozen Margarita Mousse
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix
1 tablespoon sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 carton (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed
PRETZEL TOPPING:
1/3 cup crushed pretzels
4 teaspoons butter, melted
2 teaspoons to one tablespoon sugar
Lime slices, for decorating
- Combine first five ingredients; mix well, then fold in whipped topping until smooth and well-blended.
- For the pretzel topping, combine pretzels, butter and sugar. Spoon lime mixture into 6 glasses; top each with about 1 tablespoon pretzel topping. Freeze until firm, 4-6 hours. Serve frozen, and add lime slices on top for beautiful presentation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.