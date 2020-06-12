Frozen margarita mousse by Mama Steph

Mama Steph's refreshing margarita mousse is just what a hot summer day calls for. (Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier | June 12, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 2:03 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love the lime-drenched flavor of a real margarita, you’ll enjoy this dessert! There’s no tequila involved, but there is definitely the cold lime zing you’re looking for.

Frozen Margarita Mousse

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix

1 tablespoon sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 carton (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed

PRETZEL TOPPING:

1/3 cup crushed pretzels

4 teaspoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons to one tablespoon sugar

Lime slices, for decorating

  • Combine first five ingredients; mix well, then fold in whipped topping until smooth and well-blended.
  • For the pretzel topping, combine pretzels, butter and sugar. Spoon lime mixture into 6 glasses; top each with about 1 tablespoon pretzel topping. Freeze until firm, 4-6 hours. Serve frozen, and add lime slices on top for beautiful presentation.

