Friday’s Weather: Lots of sunshine today with temperatures in the low 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a clear and quiet start to your Friday with comfortable temperatures, in the 60s. By the afternoon, we will warm to the low 90s and see lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will once again drop into the 60s. For your weekend, expect sunny skies and low 90s. Winds on Saturday and Sunday will be from the east, so humidity won’t be too bad. Monday, mid 90s spill back into our area and they are here to stay. For the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday skies will be sunny and clear but temperatures will be hot, in the mid to upper 90s with humid conditions as well.