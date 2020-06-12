Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another lovely and warm day filled with sunshine as highs warm into the lower 90s across the area. Easterly winds will continue to calmly blow at 5-10 miles per hour and will help keep our drier air mass in place over the next couple of days. Mild and comfy mornings in the middle to upper 60s will persist into the weekend as afternoon highs slowly warm into the lower to middle 90s by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will continue into the first half of the next work week. Southeasterly winds will return by Monday which will slowly add humidity back into East Texas and will allow afternoon temperatures to climb back into the middle 90s by next Wednesday. Enjoy the pleasant and sunny weather while it is here!