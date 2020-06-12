Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The nice, quiet weather continues! Mostly sunny skies through the early evening with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and the 60s again overnight. The weekend looks nice and warm. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Humidity will begin to rise through the weekend and by early next week, the typical summertime weather returns. Expect sunny skies next week with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the triple digits. As high pressure dominates our weather pattern, there will be no chances for rain anytime soon.