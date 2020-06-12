7 East Texas sheriff races on the line in upcoming runoff election

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Texas will hold its 2020 runoff elections July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Monday, June 15, is the last day to register to vote in the runoff election.
A runoff election is spurred when no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. In East Texas there are a number of elections that will take place on July 14. Early voting for these runoffs takes place June 29 through July 10.
You do not need a photo identification to vote this time around, as many people have had difficulty getting new licenses due to the pandemic. Instead, you can use another form of identification, such as a paycheck, a current utility bill, or a birth certificate.
Need more information about registering to vote? CLICK HERE
The following East Texas races will be on the ballot:
US Senator (Democrat)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
State Representative District 2 (Republican)
- Dan Flynn (I)
- Bryan Slaton
Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)
- Trae Trevathan (I)
- Danny Anders
Cherokee County Sheriff (Republican)
- Brent Dickson
- Eric Long
Cherokee County Tax Assesser-Collector (Republican)
- Shonda McCutcheon Potter
- Dana Nolley Chancey
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
- Keith Pryor
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Mark Richardson
- Kelly Harris
Houston County Sheriff (Republican)
- Randy Hargrove
- Ryan Martin
Houston County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Gene Stokes
- Jimmy McMillan
Polk County Sheriff (Republican)
Byron Lyons
Mike Nettles
Polk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Bob Willis
- Guylene Rogers Robertson
Rusk County Sheriff (Republican)
- Jeff Price (I)
- Johnwayne Valdez
Rusk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
Rusk County Constable Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Richard Stanley
- Michael D. Smith
Shelby County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kevin W. Windham
- Newton Johnson Jr.
Shelby County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Stevie Smith
- David Cheatwood
Shelby County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Melba Rodgers
- Darrell Alford
District Judge, 114th (Republican)
- Austin Reeve Jackson
- Jarad Kent
Smith County Commissioner, Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Neal J. Franklin
- Pam Frederick
Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Josh Joplin
- Curtis Wulf
Tyler County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Joe Blacksher
- Kent Gore
Titus County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Jeffrey Parchman
- Denise Harper Reichert
Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Kent M. Abernathy
- Michael L. Ashley
Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican)
David S. Thompson
Larry Sewell (I)
- Van Zandt County Sheriff (Republican)
- Dale Corbett (I)
- Steve Hendrix
- Van Zandt County Commmissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Brandon Brown (I)
- Chad L. Laprade
Wood County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kelly W. Cole
- Tom Castloo (I)
Wood County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Virgil Junior Holland (I)
- Keith Gilbreath
