7 East Texas sheriff races on the line in upcoming runoff election
register to vote (Source: KLTV KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier | June 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 1:20 PM

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Texas will hold its 2020 runoff elections July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Monday, June 15, is the last day to register to vote in the runoff election.

A runoff election is spurred when no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. In East Texas there are a number of elections that will take place on July 14. Early voting for these runoffs takes place June 29 through July 10.

You do not need a photo identification to vote this time around, as many people have had difficulty getting new licenses due to the pandemic. Instead, you can use another form of identification, such as a paycheck, a current utility bill, or a birth certificate.

The following East Texas races will be on the ballot:

US Senator (Democrat)

  • Mary “MJ” Hegar
  • Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

State Representative District 2 (Republican)

  • Dan Flynn (I)
  • Bryan Slaton

Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)

  • Trae Trevathan (I)
  • Danny Anders

Cherokee County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Brent Dickson
  • Eric Long

Cherokee County Tax Assesser-Collector (Republican)

  • Shonda McCutcheon Potter
  • Dana Nolley Chancey

Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
  • Keith Pryor

Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 4 (Republican)

  • Mark Richardson
  • Kelly Harris

Houston County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Randy Hargrove
  • Ryan Martin

Houston County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Gene Stokes
  • Jimmy McMillan

Polk County Sheriff (Republican)

Byron Lyons

Mike Nettles

Polk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Bob Willis
  • Guylene Rogers Robertson

Rusk County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Jeff Price (I)
  • Johnwayne Valdez

Rusk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

Rusk County Constable Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Richard Stanley
  • Michael D. Smith

Shelby County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Kevin W. Windham
  • Newton Johnson Jr.

Shelby County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Stevie Smith
  • David Cheatwood

Shelby County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Melba Rodgers
  • Darrell Alford

District Judge, 114th (Republican)

  • Austin Reeve Jackson
  • Jarad Kent

Smith County Commissioner, Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Neal J. Franklin
  • Pam Frederick

Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)

  • Josh Joplin
  • Curtis Wulf

Tyler County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Joe Blacksher
  • Kent Gore

Titus County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Jeffrey Parchman
  • Denise Harper Reichert

Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Kent M. Abernathy
  • Michael L. Ashley

Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican)

David S. Thompson

Larry Sewell (I)

  • Van Zandt County Sheriff (Republican)
  • Dale Corbett (I)
  • Steve Hendrix
  • Van Zandt County Commmissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
  • Brandon Brown (I)
  • Chad L. Laprade

Wood County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Kelly W. Cole
  • Tom Castloo (I)

Wood County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Virgil Junior Holland (I)
  • Keith Gilbreath

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.