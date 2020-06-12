Car nearly crashes into Rose Stadium in Tyler early Friday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating who is responsible for crashing a car near the Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to reports of a crash near Harvey Hall Convention Center.
Firefighters found a white sedan crashed in front of the Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The vehicle did not appear to have anyone inside as fire crews and officers investigated.
The car removed a fire hydrant from the concrete after it ran off the roadway, but stopped a few feet short of the fence-line along Houston Street.
Officials are investigating who the vehicle belongs to and who was involved in the crash.
We expect to learn more details from police Friday morning.
