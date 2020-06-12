Black University of Texas athletes call for change

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Black athletes at the university of Texas are stepping up and formally asking for the university to make several changes.
Athletes from multiple sports programs at the campus shared a letter to their social media pages on Friday. One of the athletes that shared the post was Nacogdoches native Josh Thompson.
“We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program," part of the statement read.
When it comes to athletics the letter ask for a permanent black history exhibit in the Texas Hall of Fame, a section at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium to be named after the first black Longhorn football player, Julius Whittier and for the athletic administration to donate 0.5 percent of the annual earnings to black organizations.
The players also asking for “The Eyes of Texas” to be put away. The song was written in 1903 and has its origins in a commonly used statement by Robert E. Lee.
The demands go past the athletic department as well with the student-athletes asking for the renaming of three residence halls and the Hogg Auditorium. They are also wanting for all incoming freshman to have education o the past racism at the university.
According to the statement the student-athletes promise to participate in all required team activities but they will not participate in donor or recruiting events without a commitment from the university in making an effort to change.
