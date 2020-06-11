Athens woman who was missing since June 6 found safe

Isheana Collins (Source: Athens PD)
By Stephanie Frazier | June 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:52 AM

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who had not been seen since June 6 has been located.

According to police, Isheana Collins, 24, was last seen at a service station that day. She never returned home. On Thursday, police reported that she has been found safe.

Athens Police announced that Collins has been found safe and unharmed. She is expected to be reunited with her family today, they said. Police Chief Buddy Hill said he is happy to report this investigation ended on a positive note.

