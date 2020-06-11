WATCH: City of Tyler reopening dates

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Adriana Rodriguez with the City of Tyler appeared on East Texas Now on Thursday to talk about the facility reopening dates.
All city parks are now open from sunrise to sunset.
Faulkner Pool is opening in late June.
Splash pads are open from sunrise to sunset.
The Goodman Museum is now open, with a limit of five people at a time.
Glass Recreation Center is now open, with a limit of 30 people at a time.
Harvey Convention Center is closed until further notice.
Tyler Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.