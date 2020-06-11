Officials investigate pickup truck fire at East Texas Pool Service in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a pickup truck caught fire outside a business in Tyler early Thursday morning.
Firefighters and police responded to reports of a fire at the East Texas Pool service around 2:15 a.m. The business is located near the intersection of Troup Highway and SE Loop 323.
According to Tyler Police, the truck was parked behind the building underneath a concrete awning.
When firefighters arrived to the scene the pickup was fully engulfed in flames.
Smoke could be seen from miles away. A large amount of smoke could also be seen inside the business, but it was not immediately clear if the building caught fire, too.
Fire officials are working to find out what caused the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
We expect to learn more details about the investigation Thursday morning.
