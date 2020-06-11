Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for a truly beautiful day with blue skies and sunshine this afternoon. Highs are averaging right where they should be for this time of year in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds today will continue to blow drier air from the east-northeast and will be fairly calm, at 5-10 miles per hour. Mild mornings in the middle 60s will persist into the weekend as afternoon highs slowly warm into the lower to middle 90s by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will continue into the first half of the next work week. Southerly winds will return by Monday which will slowly add humidity back into East Texas and will allow afternoon temperatures to climb back into the middle 90s by next Wednesday. Enjoy the pleasant and sunny weather while it is here!