SFA football players one step closer to returning under new NCAA plan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team could be back with their coaches in Nacogdoches by July 13 under a new NCAA plan that would add two weeks onto the preseason schedule.
The plan would be to have a six-week practice plan in place so the college football season would start on time in the fall. The plan still needs to be approved by the NCAA DI council, which oversees the FBS and FCS level, at their next meeting on June 17.
According to the plan prepared by the NCAA, coaches can have access to their players on July 13. That access would be for strength and conditioning workouts and film study. On July 24 coaches would be given up to 20 hours a week with the team for enhanced workouts which include walktroughs. The traditional fall camp would start on August 7.
Currently SFA is allowing a select amount of student athletes on campus for voluntary workouts. That select amount is limited to student-athletes living in Nacogdoches or within a 50-mile radius.
