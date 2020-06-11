Medical experts rank 36 activities by COVID-19 risk level

June 11, 2020

(KLTV) - As state leaders across the country ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are returning to some sense of normalcy while observing CDC guidelines in practice by most cities.

MLive, a media company in Michigan, spoke with four state public health experts about the risk that various popular or everyday activities have on the transmission of COVID-19.

According to the article, the doctors pointed to five factors when considering how risky a given activity might be: Whether it’s inside or outside; proximity to others; exposure time; the likelihood of compliance; and personal risk level.

Activities that prevent social distancing – like playing basketball or packing in at a music concert – are also riskier.
The list, below, assigns a score for activities from 1 to 10, with a 10 being the riskiest and a 1 being the least risky. The score is an average of scores given by the health experts, rounded to the nearest whole number.

Risk level: 9

  • Bars
  • Large music concerts
  • Sports stadiums
  • Gyms

Risk level: 8

  • Amusement parks
  • Churches
  • Buffets

Risk level: 7

  • Basketball
  • Public pools
  • Schools

Risk level: 6

  • Casinos
  • Restaurants, indoor seating
  • Playgrounds
  • Hair salons, barbershops
  • Pontoon boat rides
  • Movie theaters

Risk level: 5

  • Dinner parties at a house
  • Airplanes
  • Backyard barbecues
  • Malls
  • Beaches
  • Bowling

Risk level: 4

  • Dentist’s offices
  • Walking in a busy downtown
  • Offices
  • Doctor’s office waiting rooms
  • Eating outside at a restaurant

Risk level: 3

  • Getting groceries
  • Camping
  • Hotels
  • Golfing
  • Libraries and museums

Risk level: 2

  • Going for a walk, run, or bike ride with others
  • Getting fuel

Risk level: 1

  • Getting takeout from a restaurant
  • Playing tennis

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. The next phase of Phase III will begin Friday, June 12.

