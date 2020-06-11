Longview’s historic Whaley House approved as Local Historic Landmark

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The structure known as The Whaley House in Longview will soon be designated as a Local Historic Landmark.
The Longview City Council voted unanimously to approve the designation for the house during their public meeting on June 11.
The Longview Historic Preservation Commission met in May and decided to make a recommendation to Longview Planning and Zoning, which will then gave its decision to the city council.
The Whaley House sits at 101 East Whaley Street. It was the fourth house built in Longview and was constructed for Franklin L. Whaley and his wife who came to Longview in 1870, according to the Preservation Longview website. Whaley later served as mayor of Longview and five generations of the Whaley family lived in the home, according to the website.
The building was converted to law offices in 1979. Today, it is home to the law firm of Sloan, Bagley, Hatcher & Perry. It will continue to be used as their law office.
