Longview pools, splash pad reopening dates announced

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the summer heats up, Longview residents will be longing for some water play.
Luckily, though they’ve been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city’s pools and splash pads will soon be reopen to the public at limited capacity.
In Thursday’s city council meeting, Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced the following dates for reopening:
Longview Pool: June 13
On Saturday, June 13, the Longview Swim Center will increase capacity to 250 participants, open shower and changing facilities, and open the race pool. The swim center will continue to operate in two-hour segments to allow staff increased time for sanitation.
Jack Mann Splash Pad: June 18
The Jack M. Mann Splash Pad will open June 18 with limited capacity and following a similar schedule and protocol as the Longview Swim Center and Ingram Pool. The Jack Mann Splash Pad will have staff to monitor capacity and assist with social distancing and facility cleaning. The Spring Hill, Broughton, Stamper, and Rotary Park splash pads opened Wednesday, June 10.
Ingram Pool: June 25
Ingram Pool is tentatively set to open on Thursday, June 25, with reduced capacity, staffing, and hours of operation.
