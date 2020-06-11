Let’s Talk Tyler hosting second virtual town hall to discuss race relations with law enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community leader Pamela Phoenix, a member of Tyler’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will host the second virtual town hall meeting titled “Race Relations with Law Enforcement – the George Floyd Murder” on Thursday.
The event will be live-streamed on Let’s Talk Tyler’s Facebook page.
Panelists will include:
- Senior Pastor of Family of Faith Christian Church Dr. Gregory Littlefield
- Senior Pastor of Marvin Methodist UMC Doug Baker
- St. Louis Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.
- College Hill MBC Pastor Rodney Curry
- Miles Chapel CME Pastor Dr. Jamie Capers
- Jones Valley COGIC Pastor Supt. Milton Timmons
- St. Mary Baptist Church Pastor & Smith County DA Investigator Rev. Ralph Caraway Jr.
- Congregation Bethel El Rabbi Neal Katz
- Kingdom Family Church Pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle
- Temple of Deliverance and Healing Founder/Bishop Laramie Jackson
- Bethel Bible Church Executive Pastor Fritz Hager Jr.
- Omega Ministries Int. Pastor Demarcus Pierson
- St. James CME Pastor Brian Lightner
- Bethel Bible Hope Campus Pastor Rickey Gardner
- Scripture Reader for St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and Det. Property Crimes Unit/SWAT for Tyler Police Department Bro. Edgar Zapata
- Elder with North Tyler District CME Rev. Orenthia Mason
- Green Acres Baptist Church Mobilization Pastor Jason Smith
The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.