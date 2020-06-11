Let’s Talk Tyler hosting second virtual town hall to discuss race relations with law enforcement

Let’s Talk Tyler hosting second virtual town hall to discuss race relations with law enforcement
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 6:29 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community leader Pamela Phoenix, a member of Tyler’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will host the second virtual town hall meeting titled “Race Relations with Law Enforcement – the George Floyd Murder” on Thursday.

Let's Talk Tyler Virtual Town Hall
Let's Talk Tyler Virtual Town Hall (Source: Let's Talk Tyler)

The event will be live-streamed on Let’s Talk Tyler’s Facebook page.

Panelists will include:

  • Senior Pastor of Family of Faith Christian Church Dr. Gregory Littlefield
  • Senior Pastor of Marvin Methodist UMC Doug Baker
  • St. Louis Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.
  • College Hill MBC Pastor Rodney Curry
  • Miles Chapel CME Pastor Dr. Jamie Capers
  • Jones Valley COGIC Pastor Supt. Milton Timmons
  • St. Mary Baptist Church Pastor & Smith County DA Investigator Rev. Ralph Caraway Jr.
  • Congregation Bethel El Rabbi Neal Katz
  • Kingdom Family Church Pastor Stephanie Mauldin-Shankle
  • Temple of Deliverance and Healing Founder/Bishop Laramie Jackson
  • Bethel Bible Church Executive Pastor Fritz Hager Jr.
  • Omega Ministries Int. Pastor Demarcus Pierson
  • St. James CME Pastor Brian Lightner
  • Bethel Bible Hope Campus Pastor Rickey Gardner
  • Scripture Reader for St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and Det. Property Crimes Unit/SWAT for Tyler Police Department Bro. Edgar Zapata
  • Elder with North Tyler District CME Rev. Orenthia Mason
  • Green Acres Baptist Church Mobilization Pastor Jason Smith

The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.