Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of murder over bag of pot

An arrest warrant for Sparks, who was arrested for murder in connection with the April 2 shooting death of a Chapel Hill High School student, revealed that the suspect was angry at victim Zane Collier, 17. The dispute was over stolen marijuana, the affidavit revealed, and Sparks allegedly ambushed him outside of his home. Collier had what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his left bicep and neck area, the warrant states. He was found unresponsive at the scene.