Gladewater, Malakoff football teams make state 3A poll

EAST TEXAS(KLTV) - For the third straight day, East Texas teams have found their way into the Dave Campbell's Texas Football / Associated Press preseason poll.
In the 3A DI ranks, Malakoff and Gladewater both found their way into the poll.
Gladewater came in at No.6 on the list. New Coach Jonny Louvier is returning to his Alma mater and looking to keep the success going. The Bears went 10-4 last year, losing 35-34 to Pottsboro in the regional final.
Malakoff enters this season No.4 in the rankings. Following a trip to state in 2018, the Tigers went 11-2 in 2018 losing to Pottsboro in the third round.
For more information on how to subscribe and get your copy of the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine early, click here. Use the code FEEDTEXAS and DCTF will donate $5 to the food bank in your area.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.