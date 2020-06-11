Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another beautiful afternoon across East Texas today! Expect light winds to continue into the evening and temperatures will be dropping into the 70s late evening and the 60s again overnight. More sunshine is expected for Friday, but temperatures will be warmer, reaching the lower 90s by afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with light winds out of the east and southeast. By early next week, southeast winds will begin to bring the higher humidity back to East Texas and that means it will once again feel like a typical summer with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.