East Texas officer, Good Samaritan save driver of truck hanging off bridge

Source: Caddo Mills police (Source: Caddo Mills police)
By Jeff Awtrey | June 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 11:27 AM

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KLTV) - Caddo Mills police say their officer and a Good Samaritan saved a truck driver after his truck wrecked off a bridge early Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, an officer was dispatched to I-30 near a Pilot Traveling Center for a major wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The officer saw the truck hanging over the guardrail of Caddo Creek and saw it was on fire.

The officer and a Good Samaritan were able to break the windshield and pull the driver to safety, according to the post.

