East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices down this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at cattle prices for this week.
Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifer class averages ended from 3 to 5 dollars lower.
This market’s lower feeder calf quality played a role in the weakened prices averages, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended fully firm compared to last week. But the slaughter bulls ended from steady to just under 3 dollars lower. The market report also says the weekly slaughter rates continue to get larger but the huge backlog of market-ready cattle also continues to grow.
