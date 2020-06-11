Business offers East Texans the chance to exchange worn, weathered flags

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like to replace your worn or weathered American flag in time for Flag Day this Friday, a Tyler insurance company is giving you the chance.
Cozad Insurance Group welcomes anyone to drop-off tattered U.S. flags to its Lindale or Tyler locations in exchange for a new one. It’s the fifth year the company has exchanged flags at no charge.
The exchange program begins Monday, June 15, and run through Friday, June 19.
You can visit the Tyler location at 619 Chase Drive or the Lindale location at 1428 South Main.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.